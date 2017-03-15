Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Political posturing in New Ken

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 57 minutes ago

Widely overused is the definition of true insanity being the act of doing the same thing over and over again, only to expect different results. But in rare situations, such as those that surround the vacant seat on the New Kensington City Council ( “Council seat still open in New Ken” ), this correlation fits more comfortably than a pair of worn-out sneakers.

My generation grew up hearing of grander days in New Kensington, when businesses were plentiful, streets were safe and people were happy. Hoping the downturn during my generation would be short-lived and there would be hope for a brighter tomorrow, we maintained faith in our city fathers, year after year.

Now, many years later, we continue to witness a not-so-slow, pitiful death of a town that once was.

To hear that the mayor and council members purposely did not fulfill their duty and appoint a new member to the vacant seat after conducting interviews, and furthermore, claim that their own signatures on a petition in support of a particular, capable and qualified candidate are now being second-guessed, is nothing more than political posturing in a city that time is choosing to forget. Unfortunately, this level of ignorance driven by ego has gone on for years and is nothing new.

Since the city's downturn many years ago, we've expected different results from the same names, the same players and the same game. True to the definition of insanity, the outcome has been the same. Pathetic. End the insanity in May.

Keith Reed

Allegheny Township

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.