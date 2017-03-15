Political posturing in New Ken

Widely overused is the definition of true insanity being the act of doing the same thing over and over again, only to expect different results. But in rare situations, such as those that surround the vacant seat on the New Kensington City Council ( “Council seat still open in New Ken” ), this correlation fits more comfortably than a pair of worn-out sneakers.

My generation grew up hearing of grander days in New Kensington, when businesses were plentiful, streets were safe and people were happy. Hoping the downturn during my generation would be short-lived and there would be hope for a brighter tomorrow, we maintained faith in our city fathers, year after year.

Now, many years later, we continue to witness a not-so-slow, pitiful death of a town that once was.

To hear that the mayor and council members purposely did not fulfill their duty and appoint a new member to the vacant seat after conducting interviews, and furthermore, claim that their own signatures on a petition in support of a particular, capable and qualified candidate are now being second-guessed, is nothing more than political posturing in a city that time is choosing to forget. Unfortunately, this level of ignorance driven by ego has gone on for years and is nothing new.

Since the city's downturn many years ago, we've expected different results from the same names, the same players and the same game. True to the definition of insanity, the outcome has been the same. Pathetic. End the insanity in May.

Keith Reed

Allegheny Township