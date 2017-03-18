Rights not earned

In response to Edward Hilty's letter “Protesters, earn rights” : I think it important to point out some of the constitutional rights of everyone in this nation.

Hilty, and a few ill-informed others, seem to think that the constitutional rights to free speech and to lobby or petition our government for redress of grievances are given up when Republicans hold a majority of Congress, or a fatuous person has been installed into the chief executive seat. This is our country, too.

As spelled out in our Constitution and confirmed by the courts, we do not have to “earn” the right to protest against actions that we believe will do harm to our people and country.

It is self-evident that we all have the right to speak, protest, march, etc. In fact, if we love our country and want it to be better, we have a duty to speak out.

Next thing you know, Hilty will probably be asserting that only certain people should have the right to vote.

I thank Hilty for his service. I, also, am a military veteran and property owner, but that does not grant me any special right or privilege over any other person in this nation.

We are supposed to be equal under the law, and nobody should have the gall to dispossess anyone else of these rights.

L. Bud Santimyer

Scottdale