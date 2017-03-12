CIA political
Updated 25 minutes ago
Robbie Mook, a former Clinton campaign manager, admitted March 7 on “Fox & Friends” that indeed the phone lines of Russian agents were tapped by “intelligence” while speaking with members of Donald Trump's campaign team.
The crime isn't that the phone lines of Russian agents were being tapped. The crime is the leaking of this information to the press for political reasons right at the time that Hillary Clinton's numbers in the campaign were dropping. Coincidence?
The real crime here is the leaking of government intelligence from people inside the agencies to The New York Times. This is troubling in all aspects that the agencies whose sole purpose is to protect the security of all people in the United States has taken on a political agenda.
The CIA, which has no charter to investigate anything on U.S. soil, is not now, nor has it been for decades, a purely professional intelligence organization. It has become purely political and it is partisan Democrat in the upper echelons much like virtually any other federal agency, and it is not reluctant to use its perceived clout to damage a president it does not like.
Ed Liberatore
Turtle Creek