Letters to the Editor

Re: Property tax legislation

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, March 16, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Amid all the clamor for the abolition of property taxes, I commend the Apollo-Ridge School Board for taking a stance against this proposed state legislation ( “Apollo-Ridge School Board warns against plan to eliminate property tax” ). Eliminating property taxes is far from the panacea most of its proponents believe.

Increasing and expanding the state sales tax, along with increasing the state personal income tax by almost 2 percent, has the potential of creating an even greater tax burden for many people.

As the school board rightfully pointed out, local and county taxes would not be going away and school districts would still tax residents for debts incurred prior to the end of 2016.

Given the amount of new construction and renovation undertaken by many districts in the past decade or so, it could be years before these bills are finally paid in full. With new debt subject to voter referendum, the chances for any future building or renovations would be slim to none.

Those who believe that property taxes are paid only by property owners need to realize that even though a renter does not receive a property tax bill, the landlord most certainly does and takes the cost of taxes, along with other expenses, into account when determining the amount of rent to charge.

While no system of school funding is perfect, those in favor of abolishing the current one would do well to remember the old adage, “Be careful what you wish for.”

Susan L. Gero

Leechburg

