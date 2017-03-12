Fake news is real

Considering the choices, perhaps the best thing that came out of the 2016 presidential election is the public's increased awareness of “fake news.”

Many of us were aware of media manipulation long ago. Perhaps you had the feeling you were being played but never really paid attention. “Fake news” was never the center of our attention like it is now.

Today it's being used to agitate, anger and create desired actions. Regardless of the source, it is vital to pause, take it all in, then seek out the facts for yourself.

“Fake news” is real; it's an epidemic and should be a serious concern to all Americans. There is no other institution more important for the preservation of our freedom than a free, independent and impartial media.

Now that we are paying attention, we need to be wary. No one likes to admit to being fooled, but it may be better to admit it and move forward with our eyes wide open.

Tim Kaczmarek

Harrison