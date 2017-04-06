National debt & truth
Between the media and our government, the truth is hard to find, because they only want you to hear what they want you to hear. For example: They say President Obama was the biggest cause of our national debt. President Trump should have said: President George W. Bush's wars cost us $6 trillion; Bush gave President Clinton's $660 billion surplus back to the people, which helped him get re-elected; Bush spent trillions bailing out Wall Street; Bush's tax breaks to the rich cost well over $1 trillion in revenues. Do the math. It's already said and done. And it doesn't matter.
China and Japan don't care about our proposed 15-percent border tax. It's going to be used to pay the interest on our debt. It's a win-win situation for China and Japan. Why do you think China and Japan have been buying up 10-year Treasury notes? A border tax is a tax that would be paid by our citizens. A 20-percent flat tax would balance our federal budget.
There is no more money for ObamaCare, welfare and government agencies. Social Security and Medicare are easily fixed and easy to pull off, compared to our national debt. All government has to do is get rid of the caps on the employee side of the equation. Wheeling and dealing. It's all a deflection of the truth.
George O. Curry
