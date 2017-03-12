Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Trump, Times & Clapper

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, March 12, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 25 minutes ago

On Jan. 19, the day before President Trump's inauguration, The New York Times ran an article headlined “Intercepted Russian Communications Part of Inquiry Into Trump Associates.” A quote from that article: “One official said intelligence reports based on some of the wiretapped communications had been provided to the (Obama) White House.”

Yet when Trump said he'd been “wiretapped,” The Times ran an article headlined “Trump, Offering No Evidence, Says Obama Tapped His Phones,” insinuating that President Trump is crazy for saying such things.

So, is The Times saying that Trump shouldn't believe what's in its newspaper? That The Times is in fact “fake news,” as Trump has called it, and only crazy people believe what's in The Times?

Britain's BBC (reputable?) reported in January that the Obama-run Justice Department sought and received approval for a wiretap of Trump Tower from a U.S. FISA court on Oct. 15, three weeks before the election.

Weirder still, Obama's director of national intelligence, James Clapper, says no such wiretaps took place. “Absolutely, I can deny it,” says Clapper.

Either The New York Times is making things up, or James Clapper didn't do much “directing” of intelligence and doesn't know what's going on. Or — what? This is what a slow-motion coup d'etat looks like? Directed by a mysterious “someone” against the Trump administration?

C. Colpo

Burgettstown

