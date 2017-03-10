Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | Friday, March 10, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Can we all get along?

Where is all this animosity, abuse and ridicule between the left and right coming from?

I believe that both President Trump and President Obama are intelligent, successful, good family men, but with very different beliefs on how to best fix and protect our country.

After eight years, the smooth-talking liberal leader fell short, and now we have the awkward-speaking conservative leader, chosen in November by the voters to try his very different approach.

The ranting insults, name-calling, threats and misinformation seem to be coming from the extreme left and the extreme right, but mostly those who lost power in the 2016 election. This ugliness is magnified by the anonymity of social media and the biases of the mainstream political media.

The preponderance of reasonableness seems to come from independents who voted Democrat in 2008 and Republican in 2016.

What can both sides learn from them, and whatever happened to “love thy neighbor as thyself”? After all, we are all Americans.

Ron Raymond

Buffalo

