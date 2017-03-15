Trump, earn support

It just astounds me that the “Trump Train” wreck has only been in office for almost two months, with 46 more to go.

Mr. Hilty, writer of the letter “Protesters, earn rights” , I served also, and nowhere does it state that after I depart from active duty, I have to agree with every president.

I don't comprehend how you can support a man who tweets his “alternative facts” and attacks others like a middle-school bully. He wants to change education so that many children will be denied it. Health-care costs will increase with his new plan, like we all have money trees out back. He sadly makes Americans cringe with his behaviors and lack of foreign diplomacy.

His wall will cost billions. Would it not be more productive to work with the Mexican government and build a facility on the border that farmers and others can use to draw workers? Mexicans could assist in computer screening and fingerprinting and swab their DNA. Start fining companies that use illegals and offer rewards for turning them in. Sad to tell you, jobs picking fruit from sunup to sundown for $5 a bushel are not Americans' cup of tea.

So if it satisfies you to scream “liberal” and “snowflake” at me, Mr. Hilty, bless you. If you want Americans to support Trump Trauma 45, maybe I will, when I find something worthwhile he accomplishes.

Carol Badgley

Bovard