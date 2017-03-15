Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Trump, earn support

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 59 minutes ago

It just astounds me that the “Trump Train” wreck has only been in office for almost two months, with 46 more to go.

Mr. Hilty, writer of the letter “Protesters, earn rights” , I served also, and nowhere does it state that after I depart from active duty, I have to agree with every president.

I don't comprehend how you can support a man who tweets his “alternative facts” and attacks others like a middle-school bully. He wants to change education so that many children will be denied it. Health-care costs will increase with his new plan, like we all have money trees out back. He sadly makes Americans cringe with his behaviors and lack of foreign diplomacy.

His wall will cost billions. Would it not be more productive to work with the Mexican government and build a facility on the border that farmers and others can use to draw workers? Mexicans could assist in computer screening and fingerprinting and swab their DNA. Start fining companies that use illegals and offer rewards for turning them in. Sad to tell you, jobs picking fruit from sunup to sundown for $5 a bushel are not Americans' cup of tea.

So if it satisfies you to scream “liberal” and “snowflake” at me, Mr. Hilty, bless you. If you want Americans to support Trump Trauma 45, maybe I will, when I find something worthwhile he accomplishes.

Carol Badgley

Bovard

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.