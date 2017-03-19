Stifling drilling
Updated 2 hours ago
In the final year of his term, President Obama issued a lot of regulations. One in particular upsets me. It imposes strict requirements on natural gas drilling on federal land.
Congress is now using its power to review and possibly reject some of these rules. I hope we can count on our senators to vote to overturn the venting and flaring rule.
Pennsylvania has a lot of experience with natural gas production. While I'm particularly proud of our state's energy development, a lot of other states have this type of production, too. Energy-producing states already regulate the air quality of natural gas wells. So does the Environmental Protection Agency. It seems ridiculous that an additional federal agency, the Bureau of Land Management, needs to develop a duplicative set of air quality standards.
This regulation is just more red tape to stifle natural gas production. The House of Representatives has already voted to overturn this unnecessary venting and flaring rule. The Senate should follow suit, with Pennsylvania's senators voting in favor.
Randi Bick
Upper St. Clair