Well, after seven long years, the GOP has finally revealed its health-care plan to replace the Affordable Care Act. It will “drive down costs, encourage competition and give every American access to quality, affordable health insurance,” says House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Mr. Ryan, this had already been achieved by the ACA. I really wish GOP members would quit feigning concern for their constituents' well-being. If this were the case, the law would be kept intact and strengthened.

This is nothing but another tax cut for the top 1 percent. The Tax Policy Center ran the numbers and determined that 53 percent of the total tax cut from repealing the ACA will go to households with annual incomes over $1 million. The top 0.1 percent of households, which make an average of $10.4 million per year, will get one-third of the total cut.

The use of tax credits is laughable and shows how detached from reality they really are. If you live week to week and can't pay the premium, a year-end tax credit does nothing.

For almost a decade, we had the lowest rate of uninsured people ever and the lowest rate of increase in costs in heath care. This progress is now in serious jeopardy.

Joe Lucas

South Side