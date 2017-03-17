Re: Fracking in Upper Burrell

On reading of Ron Slabe's battle against fracking in Upper Burrell ( “Shale drilling concerns” ), I was reminded of Don Quixote's tilting at windmills in old La Mancha. Slabe sees an evil, old, battle-scarred dragon polluting America's bottom land with slimy slime, while his neighbors see a golden goose laying golden eggs to lift their bottom line.

For his Sancho Panza, Ron Quixote enlisted the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and the pope, no less. One would think the kill shot Slabe claims was cast by Pennsylvania's highest court would've stopped that frack dragon in its tracks, yet it lives on. Perhaps that kill shot was more a glancing blow, much like his quiver of stinging adverse studies that never seem to hit their mark.

As for quoting the pope against the alleged greed of his neighbors, it does not strengthen one's intellectual argument to challenge the morality of one's opponents, among whom Slabe should also count our governor and state legislators, seeing how they gleefully accepted some frack cash too, and from what I've read in the papers, are jousting for more.

Ron Quixote complains the fracking process is industrial and everlasting, but unless he hand-dug everything, he used that same process to build his house and install his utilities. Surely his neighbors didn't like the noise but understood it would end, and were probably pleased he hid his sewer pipes underground.

While the fracking dragon may disturb his own La Mancha, imagine Slabe's imagination if one of those “green” windmills appeared on his horizon. Talk about your “taking up arms” against “unbearable sorrow.”

Juraj Tkac

Lower Burrell