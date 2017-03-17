Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Re: Fracking in Upper Burrell

Letter to the Editor | Friday, March 17, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

On reading of Ron Slabe's battle against fracking in Upper Burrell ( “Shale drilling concerns” ), I was reminded of Don Quixote's tilting at windmills in old La Mancha. Slabe sees an evil, old, battle-scarred dragon polluting America's bottom land with slimy slime, while his neighbors see a golden goose laying golden eggs to lift their bottom line.

For his Sancho Panza, Ron Quixote enlisted the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and the pope, no less. One would think the kill shot Slabe claims was cast by Pennsylvania's highest court would've stopped that frack dragon in its tracks, yet it lives on. Perhaps that kill shot was more a glancing blow, much like his quiver of stinging adverse studies that never seem to hit their mark.

As for quoting the pope against the alleged greed of his neighbors, it does not strengthen one's intellectual argument to challenge the morality of one's opponents, among whom Slabe should also count our governor and state legislators, seeing how they gleefully accepted some frack cash too, and from what I've read in the papers, are jousting for more.

Ron Quixote complains the fracking process is industrial and everlasting, but unless he hand-dug everything, he used that same process to build his house and install his utilities. Surely his neighbors didn't like the noise but understood it would end, and were probably pleased he hid his sewer pipes underground.

While the fracking dragon may disturb his own La Mancha, imagine Slabe's imagination if one of those “green” windmills appeared on his horizon. Talk about your “taking up arms” against “unbearable sorrow.”

Juraj Tkac

Lower Burrell

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.