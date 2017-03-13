Heartless cartoon on autism
As the parent of an absolutely amazing and wonderful son with autism, I was highly offended at the completely insensitive Bizarro cartoon published in the March 8 edition of your newspaper.
At this point in time, research has not determined a definitive cause for autism. Findings point to a combination of many factors, including genetic, non-genetic and environmental components as possible causes.
As someone who has experienced the challenges of raising a child with autism, I am not adamantly against childhood vaccines because studies have determined that they are not the cause and children do not suffer from horrible diseases as they once did. But until a definitive cause is found, making light of a disorder that increasingly affects so many families is hurtful and disgusting.
There was absolutely nothing humorous about this cartoon, nor is there anything entertaining about deriding people who are dealing with a disorder with no cure through no fault of their own. Please avoid being so heartless toward so many families affected by this disorder in the future and screen what you publish.
Cynthia Gourley
Harrison