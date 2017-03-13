School voucher a bad idea

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos recently visited a private religious school in Florida to publicize her push for school choice vouchers for families.

There have been no specific proposals yet, but both DeVos and President Trump have publicly said they support school choice. I think this would be a bad choice for students in our area.

When you give a family a voucher for their child to attend a private school, that means less money for the public schools, which taxpayers have funded for years.

These public schools by law take all students, whether they have high IQs, physical limitations or mental disabilities. Will private and charter schools be required to take all students? Or will they be able to choose which students to accept?

Students with special needs in public schools have individualized education plans (IEPs). How will private schools provide the help many students receive in special programs at public schools?

We do not have any public charter schools in the Alle-Kiski Valley. We are not an urban area with public transportation, so many students would find it difficult to get to private or religious schools in neighboring communities. Public school districts are required to transport students to private schools within 10 miles of their districts, further if the student has an IEP. Will public schools still be required to carry this financial burden while their funding is reduced?

Will a voucher system mean our public schools are left with less money to try to provide an appropriate education for these special students?

Let's support our public schools that strive every day to provide a quality education for every student.

Elizabeth Grossheim

Lower Burrell