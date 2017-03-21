False & destructive
Updated 18 minutes ago
Is there anything objective about sex? Is sex for marriage (i.e., the totally committed relationship of a man and a woman, which serves as the foundation of a family)? Young people in our culture, and the rest of us for that matter, are inundated, through images, story lines, lyrics, etc., with one emphatic message: NO.
Yet if we have the courage to look at the consequences for ourselves and society, there is reason to question whether this message is as false as it is destructive.
The introduction by Disney of an openly gay character in a movie for children ( “Pittsburgh native Chbosky puts his spin on ‘Beauty and the Beast'” ), rated PG, is an indication of the relentless pressure upon young people to swallow the message hook, line and sinker.
It is therefore more critical than ever that we offer them examples of charity and chastity, in order that they may be able to accept others and to live in real freedom.
Marie Palmer
Unity