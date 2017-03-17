Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Undermining Trump II

Letter to the Editor | Friday, March 17, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

I believe President Barack Obama is unashamedly running a shadow government that is undermining President Trump at every turn. “Shadow” is a term that connotes something bad or something lurking in the dark.

Obama's legal status as president has ended. He is now a private citizen, just like me. Our country constitutionally authorizes only one president at a time.

I believe Obama's subversive activities will not permit Trump to do the job he was elected to do, which is to make America great.

I am embarrassed and sickened that our other living former presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, collectively have not condemned Obama's activity.

I am also upset that the losers of the 2016 election (Hillary Clinton, Lindsey Graham and Bernie Sanders) have also piled onto Obama's negativity.

George Biskup

Penn Township,

Westmoreland County

