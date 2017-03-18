Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Where am I? I can't believe this is the country I grew up in.

As a child, I was taught that communism forbade Christianity, Bibles and the like. Now we remove the Ten Commandments from places where they stood for 50 years and more.

We show no respect for a newly elected president, who was legally elected by our democratic process. We demonstrate in the streets, damaging property, hurting citizens, for whatever reason.

A newspaper carries an article about two teenage boys having an argument over a girl. In my day, that was commonplace and no one batted an eye. A classic Disney princess story is rewritten to include a gay character; this to entertain children.

People have so little respect for themselves and this country that they throw trash out the window, littering the streets, everywhere you go.

I could go on and on. Everyone lies about everything and no one can be believed at their word.

I repeat, where am I? This just can't be America.

Eileen Condie

Hempfield