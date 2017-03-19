Cost unaddressed
It's interesting and inexplicable to me, with all of the current debate about the relative merits of the existing Affordable Care Act and the Republican-proposed American Health Care Act, that neither plan addresses the real “alligator in the room” — specifically, the high cost of providing health care.
I assume all congressmen, those who will decide what insurance plan will eventually prevail, have taken at least a basic course in economics. Even if they have not, they should surely know that in a functioning and free economy, if the supply of a commodity is increased and the demand for that commodity remains relatively constant, the price will decrease (the technical types would insist on adding “ ceteris paribus ” — “other things remaining the same”); the commodity, health care, fits this model.
Therefore, the emphasis, in my opinion, should be on increasing the supply of health-care-related resources by educating more health professionals, adding more supporting facilities, making extant operations more efficient and, in general, increasing competition in the overall health delivery system.
Unfortunately, neither the ACA nor the AHCA considers these factors.
Wayne E. Baughman
Salem