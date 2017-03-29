Enough food given away

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I do not understand why Westmoreland County gives money to the Westmoreland County Food Bank ( “Westmoreland County slashes funding to social service agencies” ).

Pennsylvania has the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and local churches and many other organizations distribute free food. In the summer, income-eligible senior citizens are given vouchers for farmer markets.

How much food do you want to be given as free?

School districts give away free breakfasts and lunches. Where are the parents? Parents have a responsibility, not just the citizens of Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania or the United States.

Many times at the supermarket I have seen people with two carts full of frozen chicken breasts pay with SNAP cards. You could not eat that much before it would be freezer burned. I watched a woman buy a $54 sheet cake with a SNAP card. I can't afford to buy a $54 cake, but then I am not getting it free.

Free programs only make people depend on government and now we have created a big welfare state.

Westmoreland County's budget is too high. Maybe it is time we as citizens start to realize free is not free. Someone is paying.

I am glad county officials have realized that they should spend our tax money more wisely.

Madeline Smutak

Greensburg