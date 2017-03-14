Commandments & other thoughts

Some thoughts from the only community in Westmoreland County where Hillary Clinton received more votes than Trump:

• Regarding the article “Ten Commandments to be removed from Valley High School in New Kensington” : The atheists just moved us one step closer to kicking God out of our country. An atheist won again and Christians are expected to just remain silent and pay their school taxes. President Trump can fix our broken judicial system by appointing judges who still believe in God and abide by our Constitution, instead of finding rights where they don't exist.

• Regarding the letter “Trump as King Lear, Queeg” : Robert Jedrzejewski's letters are too deep for me, but he did mention two words — “bloviating ignoramus” — that describe billionaire George Soros, the non-American who helped give us eight years of Obama destruction and who some say is now paying demonstrators to disrupt the Trump administration. Are we ready for mob rule in America?

• Regarding the letter “Trump is no Boy Scout” : I too was a Boy Scout. Any association with God ended when the Scouts were forced to accept homosexuals.

I will close with a word about Arnold. I think Mayor Karen Peconi should resign. She is doing more harm than good. It's one blunder after another, beginning with her demoting of our first female police chief. Her refusal to work with council will never change. She was elected mayor, not queen. Step down, Mayor Peconi.

Rudy Gagliardi

Arnold