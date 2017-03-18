Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Wiretap rumors could be true

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, March 18, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

President Trump has alleged that President Obama had his campaign headquarters wiretapped. Already liberals and the media are dismissing Trump's claim, citing there is no solid proof.

That is why we need a congressional investigation.

Hillary Clinton's emails were leaked. Someone mentioned that the Russians may be responsible. Then, suddenly it became an absolute fact. They had no real proof, but the Russians did it. They still don't have real proof or she would have produced it during her campaign. Congress is being pressured to investigate the rumor.

Younger voters do not remember Watergate. Burglars broke into Democrat campaign headquarters attempting to bug and wiretap the building in June 1972. They were very clumsy and were caught. The Nixon administration tried to cover it up but failed.

It may be illegal for a president to officially order a wiretap, but off the record, Obama could have ordered one. Politicians, especially Democrats, know many dirty tricks and are not afraid to use them. Obama doesn't have a halo.

Congress will probably investigate Russian involvement in the last election. They should also investigate whether Obama ordered a wiretap. Some rumors are true.

To paraphrase a friend of Richard Nixon: You're not paranoid if they're really out to get you.

Kathleen Bollinger

Fawn

