Wrong place to cut
Updated 2 hours ago
I was very disappointed to read in the Tribune-Review that the Westmoreland County commissioners have reduced the county's allocation to the Westmoreland County Food Bank by $49,000 for the next year ( “Westmoreland County slashes funding to social service agencies” ).
Belt-tightening is needed in many areas if the current tax rates are to be maintained, but things can't be so bad that money has to be cut from such an important need as basic nutrition for hungry people.
With a budget of more than $310 million, it's hard to believe the commissioners can't find $49,000 elsewhere to feed the most needy among us. Must we make the political point to show that all belts have to be tightened — including theirs? Please go a local food pantry and explain that to the families standing in line.
It's time for all of us to call or write Commissioners Gina Cerilli, Ted Kopas and Charles Anderson and ask them to reconsider this harsh reduction.
Maury Fey
Murrysville