Letters to the Editor

Patriots don't vote Dem

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 25 minutes ago

It should be perfectly clear: There is not a single compelling reason for any patriotic American to support a Democrat for federal office.

The once-great party has been infiltrated and taken over by those who call themselves “progressives” — Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and their ilk, who have been scheming and plotting the demise of America for decades.

They have all gone nuts over the election of President Trump because they see the empire they have been building collapsing before their eyes.

As a lover and defender of our great nation, my prayer is that Trump will successfully drain the swamp and return the nation to a great two-party system working together for the good of all the American people, his stated goal.

Our demise would reduce us to just another pawn in the new, one-world order populated by the haves and the have-nots, under its complete control.

Do you remember Obama saying, “We are five days away from fundamentally changing the United States”? The plan would have surely come to fruition under a Hillary Clinton presidency.

How? Make as many people as possible dependent on the government for their basic needs, dumb down education, create chaos in the financial system, redistribute wealth worldwide through government programs such as climate change, totally control health care once ObamaCare failed, take God out of all aspects of our lives, and pervert sacred institutions such as marriage.

Thank God for Trump. He represents the end of the madness.

Rudolph Puchan

Latrobe

