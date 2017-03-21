Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Thanks for vaping ban

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, March 21, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the eight members of Allegheny County Council and to Chief Executive Rich Fitzgerald, all Democrats, for enabling legislation to pass which will prohibit the use of electronic cigarettes in public places ( “Allegheny County bans indoor vaping in public places” ).

My council representative, Sue Means, is a nurse, but she was not persuaded by the pleas to enact a vaping ban made by county Health Department Director Dr. Karen Hacker, renowned oncologist Dr. Stanley Marks and many health care organizations, all of whom noted the danger of liquified nicotine smoke plumes being blown into the faces of those who want no part of it.

Imagine the conflicts that would ensue if a sports arena were foolish enough to allow vaping with fans sitting shoulder to shoulder, and the message that would be sent about this area if the convenience of the smoker trumped consideration for safety and comfort.

To listen to local talk shows on which this issue was discussed, one would think that government had decreed that no one would be allowed to engage in their vaping addiction, but all that the legislation does is to require that smokers step outside, too much to ask for many who see vaping as a benefit to society.

It is regrettable that the issue of secondhand smoke became a partisan battle. It is gratifying that a majority of the members elected to serve the public rather than special interests to whom public health is not important.

Oren M. Spiegler

Upper St. Clair

