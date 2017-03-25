In response to Karen Calhoun's letter “Bad for local families” concerning school choice/vouchers: I find it hard to believe people can't see how competition makes products better.

If monopolized public schools aren't producing an education parents are satisfied with, what are the options? Pay for private school and still have to pay the state ransom for a product they aren't using? That is the same as having to buy the official state car even if it doesn't fit your needs.

Liberals will say you can buy the car you want but still have to pay for the other one whether you use it or not. And who says vouchers must be used for private schools only? You could choose a different public school.

Either way, competition will improve schools, public or private, as well as reward good teachers. The schools will have to weed out the ones who don't produce or risk losing students.

Vouchers are a win — a win for everyone.

Rich Garvin

East Huntingdon