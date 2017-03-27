Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Discrediting & bashing

Letter to the Editor | Monday, March 27, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

I have watched with bated breath the overwhelming media coverage of our new president. Am I the only one who sees the almost Capt. Queeg-like obsession by the media to discredit and bash him?

It is quite clear the media despise President Trump and will say or do anything to discredit him. And for the progressives out there, history and facts are hard to debate.

When the darling of the progressive left got elected, the fawning for him was also embarrassing, just on the opposite side. President Obama couldn't do anything wrong and Trump can't do anything right.

I really don't think Trump is the reason. I think the reason is because the media's “darling” didn't get elected. If Hillary Clinton had won, you would have seen the progressive media fawning over her, just like they did over Obama. But because “their” candidate didn't win, they are having a temper tantrum.

Now I wouldn't mind so much, but they are the Fourth Estate, the keepers of our First Amendment. They have a duty and obligation to present the news without bias.

The media have turned into a propaganda arm of the progressive left, and it is hurting our country. They are fanning the flames of identity politics and assisting the progressive left in its agenda, which is rich vs. poor, black vs. white, citizens vs. non-citizens, straight vs. gay, educated vs. uneducated.

If this continues, I worry about the future of this great republic.

Richard Bell

Ligonier Township

