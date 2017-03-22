Must be limits

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Some people believe it is immoral to restrict refugees from Middle East turmoil from entering our country. Here are some questions for those who believe this way.

Why must the United States take in every refugee from any country? Can't we help in other ways without putting our own nation at risk? Can't we create a safe zone for the refugees in the Middle East near where they live? Why can't neighboring countries in that region accept the refugees?

Does anyone in the world have an inalienable right to migrate to the United States? What's wrong with the generous and extensive foreign aid that we already give to countries in need?

Allowing everyone who wants to enter our homeland to do so is as insane as allowing any strangers to move into our home because they are in need.

Shared values and culture unite our nation. Refugees with cultural values opposed to ours will cause social instability, and therefore, unrestricted immigration is a recipe for disaster.

Those calling for more refugees are usually the first to oppose military action against the corrupt political leaders who caused the misery in the first place.

It's about time rational people stood up to this insane idea of unlimited immigration.

Dave Majernik

Plum

The writer is vice chairman of the Allegheny County Republican Committee.