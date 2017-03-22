Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Must be limits

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 25 minutes ago

Some people believe it is immoral to restrict refugees from Middle East turmoil from entering our country. Here are some questions for those who believe this way.

Why must the United States take in every refugee from any country? Can't we help in other ways without putting our own nation at risk? Can't we create a safe zone for the refugees in the Middle East near where they live? Why can't neighboring countries in that region accept the refugees?

Does anyone in the world have an inalienable right to migrate to the United States? What's wrong with the generous and extensive foreign aid that we already give to countries in need?

Allowing everyone who wants to enter our homeland to do so is as insane as allowing any strangers to move into our home because they are in need.

Shared values and culture unite our nation. Refugees with cultural values opposed to ours will cause social instability, and therefore, unrestricted immigration is a recipe for disaster.

Those calling for more refugees are usually the first to oppose military action against the corrupt political leaders who caused the misery in the first place.

It's about time rational people stood up to this insane idea of unlimited immigration.

Dave Majernik

Plum

The writer is vice chairman of the Allegheny County Republican Committee.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.