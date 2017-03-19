YMCA & overtime

As a 30-year board member of the Valley Points Family YMCA, I can attest to the wonderful things our Y accomplishes for our community, from providing a place for all age groups to exercise and socialize, to having a trusted child care center, to offering classes for diabetic lifestyle choices, to providing reduced, if not free, memberships to young people and families that would not otherwise have the means to join.

No one works at the YMCA as a get-rich-quick scheme; they do it because it is satisfying to know that they are helping so many.

In 2009, when the Legislature raised the state minimum wage, it put an $80,000 hole in our budget, which had to be made up through increasing fees, curtailing services and giving out fewer memberships.

Similarly, President Obama's recent executive order required all salaried employees making under $48,000 to catalog their hours to prove that they were being paid overtime. This resulted in countless meetings and rearrangements of our staff and their salaries to comply. Thankfully, President Trump has reversed this executive order, but the damage had already been done.

Your paper's March 13 editorial comment on the minimum wage was right on target ( “Fertilizing a minimum-wage hike: The wrong inducement” ). It's one thing for the YMCA to provide a decent salary that will attract competent employees and quite another thing to have salaries mandated from Harrisburg, Washington or eventually Davos, Switzerland.

Please support your local YMCA.

Michael Contes

New Kensington