Grateful on workshop issue
Updated 2 hours ago
To all those involved with the My Choice, My Work, My Life rally ( “State reverses course on sheltered workshop requirements” ): We want to thank everyone — the representatives, workshops, schools, parents, workers, students, families and friends of all of our special-needs children and adults — for all of the hard work that went into going to Harrisburg and keeping our sheltered workshop programs the way they are meant to be: a choice for the individual.
We could not be more proud of all of the people involved. It was a privilege to be a part of an outstanding group of people from all across Pennsylvania who cared so much about not only our son, but also all the sons, daughters, brothers, sisters and relatives who really needed their voices to be heard.
Congratulations! Our voices were heard. Changes are being made and people listened. Thank you and God bless all of you.
Debbie, Dwayne & Dylan Buffer
Youngwood