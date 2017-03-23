Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Defining Donald Trump

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, March 23, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

After 21 months of the Donald Trump phenomenon, here's what we know about our 45th president. He has displayed:

• An uncontrollable propensity to lie, deny, double down and disregard refutation that can often be summoned “in real time” with a photograph or sound bite.

• Sociopathic avarice, coupled with a zero-sum approach to every economic or social transaction.

• Envy and begrudgery toward intellectual, artistic or heroic figures “above” him.

• Fascination with counterfactual and conspiratorial fantasy stories and speculations.

That's what we know about him. Here's what we don't know:

• The extent of his foreign and domestic financial entanglements, which would be revealed in his tax returns.

• The full cadre of specifically Russian connections established by Trump sycophants and surrogates before and after the election.

• His pharmaceutical regimen or what portion of it is psychotropic (i.e., mind-altering).

In addition, we have yet to see a credible and thorough clinical assessment of his physical condition.

Trump has himself to blame if the public imputes the most negative interpretation of the easily accessed data. He is either a fruitcake or a fraud. Or both.

Robert Jedrzejewski

Tarentum

