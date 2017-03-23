Defining Donald Trump
After 21 months of the Donald Trump phenomenon, here's what we know about our 45th president. He has displayed:
• An uncontrollable propensity to lie, deny, double down and disregard refutation that can often be summoned “in real time” with a photograph or sound bite.
• Sociopathic avarice, coupled with a zero-sum approach to every economic or social transaction.
• Envy and begrudgery toward intellectual, artistic or heroic figures “above” him.
• Fascination with counterfactual and conspiratorial fantasy stories and speculations.
That's what we know about him. Here's what we don't know:
• The extent of his foreign and domestic financial entanglements, which would be revealed in his tax returns.
• The full cadre of specifically Russian connections established by Trump sycophants and surrogates before and after the election.
• His pharmaceutical regimen or what portion of it is psychotropic (i.e., mind-altering).
In addition, we have yet to see a credible and thorough clinical assessment of his physical condition.
Trump has himself to blame if the public imputes the most negative interpretation of the easily accessed data. He is either a fruitcake or a fraud. Or both.
Robert Jedrzejewski
Tarentum