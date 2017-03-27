PUC overreach

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For numerous reasons not limited to health concerns, data collection and bureaucratic overreach, I, as a Pennsylvania resident, do not want a smart meter for my utilities.

Original legislation (Act129/House Bill 2200) established that smart meter technology would be installed upon request of the customer, in new construction or in accordance with depreciation. Act 129 did not require universal installation of smart meters.

However, subsequently, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, an administrative agency with no lawmaking powers, conceived of regulations mandating universal installation. The PUC has no authority to make law forcing residents to accept and purchase a product.

For many years, residents have fought for legislation supporting consumer choice and eliminating the illegal PUC smart meter mandate, yet some legislators have blocked the legislation from a vote.

Pennsylvanians deserve a choice in technology being installed at their residences, particularly when there are concerns of radiation and unauthorized data collection and sharing.

Administrative agencies have no legal right to usurp freedom to choose in a functioning free-market system, no matter their good intentions.

Ask your legislator to demand a vote for opt-out legislation on smart meters if, for no other reason, to uphold your right to choose.

Stacey West

Sewickley Heights