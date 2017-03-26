Ten Commandments dispute
T he First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
In the colony of Virginia, the Anglican (known today as Episcopal) church was the official church of that colony. It got special privileges, such as land to grow crops for the poor. After the America Revolution, the Episcopal church tried to get the Baptists to contribute to this system for the poor.
The Baptists went to Thomas Jefferson to complain about it. Jefferson didn't want the government to become embroiled in these religious conflicts, so he strengthened his resolve and the government, which eventually led to the First Amendment of the Constitution.
The Ten Commandments monument now has a new home next to a Christian school, where it will be displayed publicly and hopefully will teach adults and children to obey the Ten Commandments.
Simon P. Solar
New Kensington