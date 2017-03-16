Alle-Kiski Laurels & Lances
Lance:To another Springdale payout. Seems like a familiar routine — Springdale settles another federal lawsuit. The borough agreed this week to pay former police Chief Julio Medeiros a yet-to-be-disclosed amount over his firing in 2015. When will the borough stop opening itself to these costly lawsuits? The council fired Medeiros for alleged misuse of paid time off and insubordination. But eventually, it ends up having to pay him and his lawyer. The borough won't even say right away how much the settlement will cost. Solicitor Craig Alexander said Springdale's insurance carrier, not taxpayers, is on the hook. Maybe he forgot who pays the insurance premiums. It's taxpayers. These settlements could drive up insurance rates.
Laurel:To donated land. Walkers and bikers who use Altermoor and the Rachel Carson Trail will appreciate this: The family of an Italian immigrant couple who lived in the Alle-Kiski Valley have donated about 2 acres of land to Harrison Township. The land was too narrow for houses so the family of Mike and Rose Ricci decided not to let it sit idle or go to waste. Thanks to their generosity, bikers and walkers on the trails may soon get a place to catch their breath. Commissioner Robin Bergstrom says her initial vision for the space would be to add some benches or a rest area. Great idea.