Letters to the Editor

Food, not tax dollars

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, March 23, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Unity Township Supervisor Mike O'Barto's suggestion of taking Unity Township taxpayer money and donating it to the Westmoreland County Food Bank ( “Unity supervisor pushes to bridge Westmoreland food bank's $49K budget gap” ) is a good idea, but I think he has alienated and will alienate a lot of his taxpayers by doing so.

Those who have been donating to the food bank might not now, because of his suggestion of using their tax money toward the food bank while they have a hard time paying their taxes to begin with — one reason being that Unity now has a township fire tax. Some people now will not donate to or support the firemen because they feel they have done so already.

Maybe what Mr. O'Barto should have suggested was to have his taxpayers hold a “Sponsored Unity Township Food Drive” for the food bank once or twice a year to actually get people in the township involved with the food bank, and for everyone to have the possibility of meeting and getting to know their township neighbors and doing a joint effort by the township's people for all the people in need in Westmoreland County.

Cliff Long

Unity

