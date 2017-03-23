It wasn't health care
Updated 39 minutes ago
Anti-Trumpers say repeal of ObamaCare will kill people. Nonsense!
ObamaCare was “insurance reform” to achieve wealth redistribution and single-payer federal government health care. It wasn't health care! It gave millions of Medicaid-eligible people (very poor) full subsidies for bad health insurance and punished the young and healthy, Medicare recipients, middle-class families, unions and the self-employed with sky-high premiums and deductibles, and “tax” liability for non-participation.
ObamaCare surely increased those insured, but 14 million of the 20 million it brags about were for Medicaid, through the expansion requiring that states take on that burden after their initial federal subsidies ran out in future years. It was a scheme the Democrats lied about to get it to pass without any bipartisan support.
Bad law is always worse than no law, because it takes more to fix it than to just end it, as we are now discovering. President Trump is working to save the few good things ObamaCare did, but the basic bill must be fully repealed and the Democrats must join with the GOP to help create good law that gives Americans the freedom to choose a health-care plan they want and can afford, in addition to choosing not to insure.
Len Bach
Murrysville