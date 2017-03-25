Water to spare

As I read the concern-inducing letter regarding Chevron's permit application to allow up to 1 million gallons per day of water to be withdrawn from the Youghiogheny River ( “Draining the Yough?” ), I wondered if anyone else (other than the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, obviously) had thought of doing the math here.

In two minutes online, I was able to access a U.S. Geological Survey website, which actually tracks daily water flows in the Yough (and most other major U.S. rivers), and calculate the historic average daily water flows over the past eight years. The flows range from a low (in the late summer/fall, obviously) of about 34 million gallons per day to a high (spring runoff) of over 100 million gallons per day.

Common sense would indicate that a temporary 1-million-gallon-per-day withdrawal permit, carefully timed, would have little or no impact on the Yough.

The simple point here is that the DEP is well aware of its responsibilities to the citizens of Pennsylvania, as well as its responsibility to regulate industry in a prudent and commonsense manner. And the drilling industry works carefully to minimize its impact on the communities in which it operates.

And no, I don't work for Chevron, but I do grow weary of the misinformation directed toward the industry.

Karl Kimmich

Richland