Right to rebuild

As a Navy veteran and a strong supporter of our military, I commend President Trump for initiating a program to rebuild our military with a Defense budget increase of $54 billion, but it should be decreased by $1.3 billion, with that $1.3 billion added to the Coast Guard budget within the Department of Homeland Security.

Due to sequestration cuts imposed in 2014 by the Budget Control Act, the Army has decreased from a high of 570,000 soldiers after 9/11, heading down to 450,000. The Marines are going from 184,000 to 175,000, and the National Guard and Reserves will lose tens of thousands. The Air Force will have 700 fewer aircraft, and the Navy remains at 286 ships.

My Navy has 11 carrier battle groups, but at any one time, a number of them are not available for various reasons. It should have 12 carrier battle groups to fulfill its global missions in a dangerous world. As George F. Will wrote in 2015, “the sun never sets” on our Navy.

Two significant potential adversaries are China and Russia. China has a huge army, is adding to its air force, and is building up its navy. China lays claim to the South China Sea and has established island bases in the region, which our Navy will have to contest.

Russia is rebuilding its navy and maintains a large army and air force, and it continues to threaten Europe.

Donald Moskowitz

Londonderry, N.H.

The writer is a 1963 graduate of Penn State University.