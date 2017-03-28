Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dear cellphone-using drivers: Stop being so distracted.

Five seconds is the average time your eyes are off the road while texting. That is like driving blindfolded for the length of a football field.

Driving while on a cellphone increases your chance of causing an accident by 25 percent, because cellphones make people do crazy things.

Ring-ring … buzz-buzz — you look down at a ridiculous snapshot of your friend eating pizza.

Five seconds pass as you text your response.

Crash-bang-boom is the sixth second, when you swerve and smash into another vehicle.

This happened in Tennessee when a school bus driver who was texting collided with another bus. Two children and one adult were killed.

A subway collision in Boston injured more than 60 people when the driver was texting.

In North Carolina, a woman wrecked her car while typing an address into her cellphone.

She killed her father.

Distracted driving kills nearly 10 people every day, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Help save lives; keep your eyes on the road and ignore the buzz-buzz of your cell phone.

I'm concerned for my life.

Jake Thomas

Economy

The writer is a sixth-grader at Eden Christian Academy.