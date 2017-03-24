Medicaid works here

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Congressman Brett Guthrie misunderstands two key facts about today's Medicaid program, at least as far as how it works in western Pennsylvania ( “Democrats' hypocrisy on Medicaid reform” ).

First and foremost, it does work. Allies for Children, a local child advocacy organization focused on evidence-based policy, recently completed a “secret shopper” survey in partnership with the Health Law Clinic at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law.

We were worried about children living in the neediest districts, so we called providers within 5 miles of children living in the nine most socio-economically distressed ZIP codes.

We expected to find serious glitches. After all, no parent finds making doctor's appointments easy. But what we found surprised us: Medicaid really works for children in Allegheny County.

Most providers could offer appointments within weeks — many within days. Children who needed to get in for appointments could do so, and quickly.

Second, the proposed bill cuts funds, it doesn't offer flexibility. States already have flexibility — the federal government has broad power to offer waivers to states who try to make the program work better.

What the proposed bill promises is hundreds of billions of dollars in cuts to the program. States just get the “flexibility” to decide who to cut — children, the elderly or people with disabilities — and by how much.

Erika Fricke

North Side

The writer is health policy director for Allies for Children (alliesforchildren.org).