Letters to the Editor

Tribute to Highlands coach

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

I would like to publicly thank Sam Albert for his 12 years of dedicated service as Highlands High School's head football coach ( “Kiski Area hires Peterman, Albert as athletic director, football coach” ).

He had the longest tenure and the most wins in Highlands history, but his real value was what he did off the field for his players. He was the epitome of what all parents want for their children in a coach.

He was a role model who emphasized academics and created a family atmosphere in the locker room that every player embraced. I witnessed this daily as a volunteer member of his staff.

Albert won me over in his first year at the helm after a 1-8 season. At our annual banquet, we watched the season's “highlight film.” His wife, Jodi, spliced together game film that made the team look like Super Bowl champions. Afterward he shared his love for his family, displaying the importance that family plays in everyone's life.

What occurred next left a lasting impression on all of us. He gave each senior a rose to give to someone who had an impact on his life. That is when I was sold on Albert as a leader: Anyone who can get a 17-year-old to think of someone other then himself was the man I wanted to coach my son.

By the way, many roses were returned to him as a tribute to the man who was the head of the team family.

I will end this as many of his former players still sign their correspondences to this day — “Ram4Life.”

Mike Choma

Brackenridge

