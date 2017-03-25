Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Preserving our parks

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, March 25, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

During Women's History Month, we can reflect on the accomplishments of one of Pennsylvania's most famous native daughters: Rachel Carson. The environmentalist and author was born in Springdale, where the forests and streams near the Allegheny River shaped her passion for nature and conservation.

Carson used the power of the written word to influence others, believing that our natural resources “form the wealth of a nation” and should be preserved for future generations.

Unfortunately, we're falling short of advancing Carson's legacy.

Today, Pennsylvania's 19 national parks are facing $300 million in deferred maintenance. Nationwide, the tally reaches $12 billion. This means sites like the Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site need millions to fix outdated buildings — including repairs to the historic Lemon House — as well as dilapidated parking lots and unusable roads.

These parks are not just important to our state's history but also our economy. In 2015, 9.9 million visitors flocked to our national parks, historic sites and monuments, infusing Pennsylvania's economy with $453 million in tourist dollars.

Carson was ahead of her time in realizing the importance of our natural world. To honor her commitment to protecting recreational resources for generations to come, I urge our leaders in Washington to prioritize addressing the maintenance backlog in America's national parks in this year's federal budget.

Seri Worden

Washington, D.C.

The writer is a senior field officer for the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

