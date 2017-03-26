Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Muslim feels love, support

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, March 26, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

I am compelled to write this letter of gratitude, as I am overwhelmed with the love and support we have received from the people of Pittsburgh and by Americans.

As members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, we launched a nationwide campaign called “Meet a Muslim” on March 11. The campaign is about walking the streets while holding boards that say “Meet A Muslim: Ask me anything.”

In the current political climate, my general feeling was perhaps one of fear about the outcome of such a drive, since “Islam” is now synonymously used with “terrorism.” More often than not, critics and extremists portray Islam as a threat to world peace.

But to our surprise, our campaign was welcomed by smiles, greetings and short, amicable conversations with the general public.

Islam taught me that love of one's country is part of faith and that free exchange of ideas is a fundamental human right. This resonated with my belief as a Muslim and as a resident of this country.

So to all, I say, this is what makes me proud to be a Muslim American.

Nayyar Ahmed

Emsworth

The writer is a member of the Muslim Writers Guild of America.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.