Muslim feels love, support

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I am compelled to write this letter of gratitude, as I am overwhelmed with the love and support we have received from the people of Pittsburgh and by Americans.

As members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, we launched a nationwide campaign called “Meet a Muslim” on March 11. The campaign is about walking the streets while holding boards that say “Meet A Muslim: Ask me anything.”

In the current political climate, my general feeling was perhaps one of fear about the outcome of such a drive, since “Islam” is now synonymously used with “terrorism.” More often than not, critics and extremists portray Islam as a threat to world peace.

But to our surprise, our campaign was welcomed by smiles, greetings and short, amicable conversations with the general public.

Islam taught me that love of one's country is part of faith and that free exchange of ideas is a fundamental human right. This resonated with my belief as a Muslim and as a resident of this country.

So to all, I say, this is what makes me proud to be a Muslim American.

Nayyar Ahmed

Emsworth

The writer is a member of the Muslim Writers Guild of America.