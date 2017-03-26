Fed up at 84

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I am fed up with what is happening in our country.

I am 84 years old and I, along with four brothers, served in the armed forces — myself, four years and honorably discharged; and my older brother, killed in action in Korea.

I am a registered Democrat but voted for Donald Trump. There was no other choice. Please give him a chance like the Democrats gave the Republicans who held office in the past. What did you get from their service?

To the parents of protesters, I ask: How bad must things get before we realize we should never have let them get so bad? Bring back the draft. After serving our great country for two years, they will learn respect and appreciation.

When our forefathers came to this country, they worked hard in coal mines, factories and anywhere else to earn a living. They were not afraid to get their hands dirty.

Wake up, Americans, before it's too late. Build the wall and stop all government help for illegals.

Take a look around and see how many people belong to a house of worship. We should all get down on our knees and ask God to save our country from further destruction.

Eugene Rosky Sr.

Mt. Pleasant