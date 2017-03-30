Defend CPB

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Three important events occurred in 1967:

1. Mal Turzak graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a bachelor's degree in business administration.

2. The Pittsburgh Penguins were invited to join the National Hockey League.

3. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting was created, through an act of Congress, as a private, nonprofit entity — with no political stance — to promote and help support public broadcasting.

Two of those three are surviving: Turzak is healthy and happy, and the Penguins are on their way to possibly another Stanley Cup.

The third is under attack, facing possible elimination urged by the White House Office of Management and Budget.

The CPB receives approximately $455 million annually from the federal government. It distributes about 95 percent of that to local public media stations, community services and other local station and system needs — including WQED and Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.

The federal contribution to public media amounts to just $1.35 per American per year, according to the group Protect My Public Media. Most funding for local stations comes from private donations.

One last thing: This is the organization that brought us “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood,” “Downton Abbey” and “Sesame Street.”

Mal Turzak

Bethel Park