Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Defend CPB

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, March 30, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 29 minutes ago

Three important events occurred in 1967:

1. Mal Turzak graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a bachelor's degree in business administration.

2. The Pittsburgh Penguins were invited to join the National Hockey League.

3. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting was created, through an act of Congress, as a private, nonprofit entity — with no political stance — to promote and help support public broadcasting.

Two of those three are surviving: Turzak is healthy and happy, and the Penguins are on their way to possibly another Stanley Cup.

The third is under attack, facing possible elimination urged by the White House Office of Management and Budget.

The CPB receives approximately $455 million annually from the federal government. It distributes about 95 percent of that to local public media stations, community services and other local station and system needs — including WQED and Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.

The federal contribution to public media amounts to just $1.35 per American per year, according to the group Protect My Public Media. Most funding for local stations comes from private donations.

One last thing: This is the organization that brought us “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood,” “Downton Abbey” and “Sesame Street.”

Mal Turzak

Bethel Park

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.