Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Prevent another tragedy

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Earlier this month, a fatal accident occurred at a Harrisburg home when a hoverboard that was charging apparently overheated and caused a fire, which resulted in the deaths of two young girls as well as a firefighter who was in a car crash on his way to the house fire ( “Hoverboard eyed in fatal Harrisburg house fire” ).

This is the first reported case of a fatal fire caused by a hoverboard. Hoverboards were the subject of one of the most well-known recalls by the Consumer Product Safety Commission last year.

In November, consumer protection group PennPIRG highlighted hoverboards along with other toys that have been recalled in its annual report, “Trouble in Toyland,” calling on consumers to check their homes for recalled toys.

Hoverboard owners should check the CPSC's website at cpsc.gov to see if their hoverboards were part of the recalled batch, and should also check their hoverboards to see if they include the UL certification sticker and, if appropriate, notify the manufacturer for a refund.

The CPSC should take active steps to ensure that consumers are notified if they have purchased a recalled toy so we can prevent avoidable accidents in the future.

Dev Gowda

Philadelphia

The writer is an advocate with PennPIRG (pennpirg.org).

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.