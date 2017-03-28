Prevent another tragedy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Earlier this month, a fatal accident occurred at a Harrisburg home when a hoverboard that was charging apparently overheated and caused a fire, which resulted in the deaths of two young girls as well as a firefighter who was in a car crash on his way to the house fire ( “Hoverboard eyed in fatal Harrisburg house fire” ).

This is the first reported case of a fatal fire caused by a hoverboard. Hoverboards were the subject of one of the most well-known recalls by the Consumer Product Safety Commission last year.

In November, consumer protection group PennPIRG highlighted hoverboards along with other toys that have been recalled in its annual report, “Trouble in Toyland,” calling on consumers to check their homes for recalled toys.

Hoverboard owners should check the CPSC's website at cpsc.gov to see if their hoverboards were part of the recalled batch, and should also check their hoverboards to see if they include the UL certification sticker and, if appropriate, notify the manufacturer for a refund.

The CPSC should take active steps to ensure that consumers are notified if they have purchased a recalled toy so we can prevent avoidable accidents in the future.

Dev Gowda

Philadelphia

The writer is an advocate with PennPIRG (pennpirg.org).