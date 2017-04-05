Judiciary & security

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The powers and duties of the federal government are clearly defined in Articles I, II and III of the Constitution.

There is a separation of powers and a system of checks and balances so that one branch does not have undue influence on the others.

Specifically, the powers of the judiciary are established in Article III, Section 2: “The judicial power shall extend to all cases, in law and equity, arising under this Constitution, the laws of the United States and treaties made, or which shall be made under their authority ... .”

Do we now conclude that these duties extend to matters of national security?

Justice Byron White called the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision “an improvident and extravagant exercise of the power of judicial review.”

This conclusion is evident with the actions of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals and federal Judge Derrick Watson in which executive actions by the president concerning immigration were blocked.

National security issues do not fall within the scope of the judiciary, and if it goes unchallenged, then the ability of the president, not only to govern but to protect U.S. citizens, will be irreparably damaged and will place the peace and security of America in needless jeopardy.

David J. Bowie

Elizabethtown