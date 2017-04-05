Don't cut research funds

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

President Donald Trump's proposed budget includes a 20-percent reduction in funding for the National Institutes of Health. The NIH supports most biomedical research, which saves countless lives.

Incidentally, NIH funding is also a huge economic driver of the Pittsburgh area. I am a professional immunologist at the University of Pittsburgh, and I support my eight-person lab with NIH research grants.

However, science has impacted my personal life even more greatly.

My husband lives, and hence my child exists, because of science supported by the NIH.

In 1965, a biophysical chemist in Michigan named Barnett Rosenberg was studying the effects of electric fields on bacterial growth. He made the surprising discovery that platinum electrodes caused bacteria to stop dividing.

Within three years he showed that cisplatin, a byproduct of platinum corrosion, was also able to stop cancer cells from dividing in mice, thus curing their tumors.

Less than a decade later, doctors were prescribing cisplatin for a wide range of cancers, and today many cancer drugs are platinum-based.

In the most spectacular turnaround, the cure rate of testicular cancer shifted from 10 percent to nearly 100 percent.

Thanks to cisplatin, my husband and millions of others are alive and well.

Please support federal funding for research.

Dr. Sarah Gaffen

Mt. Lebanon