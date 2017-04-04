Join to fix ACA
The Republican “repeal and replace” health-care bill was supported by only 17 percent of the American people, according to a recent Quinnipiac poll. Now that it has crashed and burned, what happens next?
ObamaCare in its current form clearly has significant problems that need to be addressed. Our “so-called” president wants it all to “explode” so he can blame Democrats and consolidate power, no matter how much hardship results. This is not leadership.
Why can't a bipartisan group of legislators come together to craft a package of commonsense reforms to deal with the flaws of the Affordable Care Act? Our own U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy would be a good choice for this group. Given his background, I believe he would act to safeguard the mental-health and substance-abuse coverage that the Republican plan would have gutted. Hopefully, this legislation would have enough support to overcome a possible veto and make the president irrelevant.
We need to work together to ensure that health care is available, affordable and comprehensive. Isn't this what should have been done all along?
Richard Krepski
Highland Park