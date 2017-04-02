Don't judge harshly

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In response to Clem Zahrobsky's letter “What's affordable” : I have insurance through ObamaCare.

Yes, I own a cellphone; who doesn't?

I have no tattoos, I spend $12 on my haircuts and color my hair myself. My glasses are from America's Best (two pairs for $69).

Yes, I own a flat-screen TV, which I bought for $200. It is all you can buy now. I have cable because without it, you cannot receive any programming.

I am also a cancer survivor, who for 10 years could not get insurance. Try to live with that worry. You are very fortunate if you don't have to do so.

We do not take vacations, own a boat or live beyond our means. We are middle-aged, white and self-employed (yes, we pay taxes). We thank God every day for our insurance. Without it, my husband could not only lose me, but also our home if the cancer returns.

You have no right to judge so harshly. I pray you never have to walk in my shoes, like we did for 10 long years.

You should be directing your attention to the insurance companies and not condemning people, assuming situations you have no knowledge of.

Patricia Byers

North Versailles