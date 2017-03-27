Alle-Kiski Tuesday takes

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letter to the Editor | Monday, March 27, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 43 minutes ago

No spring break: Some students might have a less-than-relaxing spring “break” this year. The state Department of Education decided to schedule standardized tests for third through eighth grades after the recess. Students usually look forward to using the week to unwind and maybe for a quick getaway with their families after winter. But some might end up studying for the high-pressure tests instead. It's not that taking the tests after spring break is a problem. It's the way they are scheduled this year — stretched out over a month and punctuated by the break.

It's tough for students to stay focused when vacation is on their minds. It would be nice to get the tests out of the way before the break or just start them after students return. Students shouldn't have to worry about returning to classes to finish a series of tests that started before they left.

The right signal: Extending a system of synchronized traffic signals on Route 22 along a four-mile stretch in Monroeville is good news for motorists who regularly idle in congestion there. A synchronized lights system along a nine-mile segment of Route 22 in Murrysville has made a big difference, officials and motorists say. It's good to see parts of the region finally catching up with traffic technology that's been around elsewhere — for years.

